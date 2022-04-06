Rumor: Manchester United looking to finalize Erik ten Hag appointment

Manchester United are reportedly working to finalize a deal with Erik ten Hag to make him the next manager after several months of uncertainty and debate between him and other candidates, primarily former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino. ESPN reporters Rob Dawson and Mark Ogden reported today that ten Hag is now the preferred option, and the club are working to finalize the appointment soon.

Manchester United set to finalise Erik ten Hag appointment. Ajax coach now the chosen candidate after topping four-man shortlist https://t.co/5gjZLGlhQM — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) April 6, 2022

United have been led by Ralf Rangnick since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking and Michael Carrick’s brief caretaker spell, and it’s been reported that ten Hag was the German’s preferred candidate as well as others within the club. While his interim period hasn’t turned things around for the current squad, his expertise as a sporting director and recommendation to bring in ten Hag could further serve the club going forward as they attempt to regroup and build toward a new identity.

It is worth noting that Erik ten Hag is still the Ajax manager, and is looking to finish up another successful domestic campaign before making the jump to Old Trafford. Ajax were eliminated in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 just like United, which may have sped up the process of interviewing and assessing ten Hag as a candidate. It may also have given him time to consider potential assistants, with former United names such as Rene Meulensteen and Steve McLaren floating around in recent reports.

The situation is ongoing, and updates will follow, but for now it looks like ten Hag will be the next man up in a growing list of managers in a short amount of time.