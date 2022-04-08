Erik ten Hag, Everton, and Formula 1

Colin and Nathan soldier on without their usual co-host Pauly as they return for The Busby Babe Podcast. This week they discuss the rumored decision to appoint Erik ten Hag as next Manchester United manager, the struggles of Everton ahead of Saturday’s match, and the state of the F1 title race ahead of the Australian Grand Prix. Elden Ring talk is kept to a minimum.

