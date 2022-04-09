Everton vs Manchester United: Live stream, Time, & How to watch Premier League online

Stop me if you heard this before, but Manchester United need to win and an away match at Everton “should” be the place for it to happen but who knows what United team will show up Saturday.

Everton’s relegation fears deepened on Wednesday when they lost 3-2 at fellow strugglers Burnley, while United saw their top-four hopes take a hit last weekend, dropping points at home to Leicester City.

United will not be in the mood to hand out any favors this weekend, though, as the Red Devils require three points to keep their top-four hopes alive heading into the final straight.

Last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Leicester, coupled with the other results in England’s top flight, has left Ralf Rangnick’s side in seventh spot, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur on the same number of matches; it is not an impossible task, but they will also likely have to finish above Arsenal and West Ham.

Cristiano Ronaldo was absent against Leicester last weekend due to illness, but the Portugal international has been back training this week and should be in the starting XI here.

Jesse Lingard has also trained this week after being unwell before the clash with the Foxes, but Luke Shaw had to be substituted last weekend due to a leg injury, so Alex Telles could return to the starting XI.

Man United will also definitely be without the services of Edinson Cavani due to a calf problem, while Mason Greenwood remains unavailable due to a club suspension.

Rangnick could hand Marcus Rashford a spot in the front three alongside Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho, with Paul Pogba, who continues to be linked with an Old Trafford exit, likely to be the player to drop out in an attacking area, while Anthony Elanga may also drop to the bench.

Premier League schedule

It’s a 12:30 PM kickoff in the UK, which translates to 7:30 AM on the east coast of the U.S. and 4:30 AM on the west coast.

Premier League channel

Those in the UK will need Sky Sports Premier League or the accompanying streaming services to watch the game. Those Stateside can only watch the game on one of the NBC Sports channels covering soccer (Peacock, USA, CNBC)(. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Premier League streaming

The Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Go Extra App is the place to be if you’re in the UK. In the States you’ll need a Peacock subscription to watch. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through DAZN.

Lineups

Manchester United’s possible starting lineup:

De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Telles; Fernandes, McTominay, Fred; Rashford, Ronaldo, Sancho