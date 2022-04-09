Player Ratings: Everton 1-0 Manchester United

Player ratings from Manchester United’s 1-0 loss to 17th-place Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

David de Gea: 6/10

The Spaniard was unlucky to be beaten by Anthony Gordon’s shot that took a major deflection off of Harry Maguire. He did everything else well enough, including an incredible save against Richarlison, to cap off a decent performance.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: 5/10

The right-back had a solid game defensively, but he simply lacks the quality needed when going forward. He received the ball multiple times in advanced positions on the wing, but Wan-Bissaka couldn't deliver a ball into the box, which is one thing that sets the Englishman and Diogo Dalot apart.

Victor Lindelof: 5/10

Just an average outing from the Swede. There was nothing great to note, and nothing terrible, either.

Harry Maguire: 5/10

Another Harry Maguire-esque performance. The captain was unlucky to have Gordon’s shot deflect off of him and into the back of the net, and he also nearly gave away a second Everton goal when he passed the ball to Gordon in the 69th minute. Besides that, not much else to report.

Alex Telles: 5/10

I told to my friend halfway through the match that I forgot Telles was even on the field. He whipped in a couple crosses and made a couple combinations down the left wing, but his deliveries weren’t nearly as good as they need to be.

Nemanja Matic: 5/10

The Serbian did what’s expected of him: bring some control to the midfield. However, he can’t play a full 90 minutes, and he was replaced in the 64th minute for Juan Mata (yes, you read that right).

Fred: 4/10

He picked up an injury halfway through the first half and was replaced in the 36th minute for Paul Pogba, but he didn’t do much on the field prior to coming off.

Bruno Fernandes: 4/10

The Portuguese magnifico played one of the best through balls I’ve seen in recent memory to Marcus Rashford in the first half, and he did well with other deliveries as well. However, he didn’t get on the ball enough and didn’t make an impact.

Marcus Rashford: 5/10

The out-of-form winger started the match well and looked the most likely candidate to score for United early on, but his performance fell off as the match went on. He was substituted for Anthony Elanga in the 64th minute, which seemed like a questionable decision.

Cristiano Ronaldo: 4/10

Ronaldo barely saw the ball, and his late chance to equalize the score was struck directly into Jordan Pickford’s hands.

Jadon Sancho: 4/10

I forgot he was on the field at times throughout the game until about the 80th minute, when he began to get onto the ball and drive into the box.

Substitutes

Paul Pogba: 4/10

Replaced the injured Fred in the 36th minute, but he didn’t make the impact expected of a player of his caliber. The World Cup winner looked frustrated and made some sloppy challenges, including one he got booked for in the 51st minute for a poor challenge on Gordon.

Juan Mata: 5/10

The 33-year-old did well to bring some control into the midfield while in attack, but it’s safe to say he’s past his day at the club.

Anthony Elanga: 5/10

The 19-year-old also couldn’t make much of an impact.

Manager

Ralf Rangnick: 5/10

In a game United desperately needed to win, Rangnick did little wrong to receive much blame for the loss. I questioned Rangnick’s choice to start Wan-Bissaka over Dalot and perhaps bringing Rashford off instead of Sancho was the wrong call, but the result ultimately came down to the players’ inability to connect on the field and fight for a win.