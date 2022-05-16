Ten Hag incoming in Manchester this week?

There have been some new interesting developments surrounding Manchester United’s new manager for next season, Erik Ten Hag. While he was destined to start managing the club from next season according to the official statement issued by the club stating his appointment but recent information suggests we can expect him at Manchester as early as this week.

Erik ten Hag is expected to arrive in Manchester within next week to start preparations for his job as Manchester United’s manager. He is expected to hold discussions with interim manager Ralf Rangnick and will start acquainting himself with the board and players.

The Dutchman has already managed his final game for Ajax which ended in a 2-2 draw against Vitesse after leading them to the Eredivise title. In a recent interview, Ten Hag said: “Yes, there will be a party tomorrow [Monday] with the entire staff, but that will be it then.

“No, I will not be joining them [to Curacao]. That is correct, I think that’s understandable.

“There’s a lot of work to be done there [at United]. Of course. There’s a lot of work at every club. A manager’s job is especially focused on the preparations for the next season. And there’s a lot of work to be done in that regard.

“Regarding the staff, there are several things that need to be organised. And also regarding the team and over the next several days, or actually as of tomorrow [Monday], we will be focusing on that intensively.”

With these words, United is certainly expecting him soon. Although Rangnick will manage United’s final game against Crystal Palace, Ten Hag will start his preparations and meetings this week.

Manchester United Football director John Murtough met with the Dutchman on Thursday in Amsterdam as he wanted to pace things up and the sooner Ten Hag come to Manchester, the better it is for the club and for the fans. Following the discussions in Amsterdam, it was confirmed that Erik’s current assistant. Mitchell Van der Gaag will join him at Old Trafford while there has been a possibility that the 52-year-old has asked for former United coach Steve McClaren to be appointed to his backroom staff.

As his first move, Erik Ten Hag has already enquired Frenkie de Jong’s agent for his client’s signature.

Brace yourselves Reds, something big is incoming!

