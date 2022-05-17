Juventus and PSG top competitors for Paul Pogba

Manchester United are almost guaranteed to lose a few current squad members in the Summer. Several players have deals running up in July, but while most have struggled to see the pitch consistently there is the obvious player who has been a key member of the last few campaigns: Paul Pogba.

Pogba’s time at United has been regularly interrupted with transfer rumors and speculation about his happiness with the team. While it generated a tense relationship between him and a section of the fanbase it never actually led to his departure. He was however patient with his contract negotiations, and since the derailing of United’s season in October it has felt inevitable that the World Cup winner would seek another club in the Summer.

Now, with summer approaching, the options appear to be a move to France and Paris Saint-Germain or a return to Juventus in Italy, where he became a worldwide name and recognized talent as a multiple Scudetto winner and UEFA Champions League finalist. Manchester City were also reported as having interest in Pogba, but that move thankfully seems unlikely.

Recent reports would suggest that Juventus are his preferred destination, with the Bianconeri finding a new identity since Massimiliano Allegri’s return and Ronaldo’s departure. However the financial situation of Juventus will almost certainly limit their offer. Money is no object to PSG, and even United reportedly have a more valuable standing offer. Sentimentality could be a factor foe them however, and Paulo Dybala’s departure would also free up some wage space.

Juve are no longer a given for the Scudetto each year after nearly a decade of dominance, but Pogba’s return would add some real creativity to their midfield, and a new supplier for their shiny new striker, Dusan Vlahovic. If he must leave it’s surely a better option to seeing him at PSG, and certainly a better option than seeing him at City.