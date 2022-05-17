Rumor: Jurrien Timber could soon follow ten Hag to Manchester United

According to recent reports, Manchester United have reached a verbal agreement for the signing of center-back Jurrien Timber from Ajax.

The young defender has just won the Eredivisie with the Dutch side commanded by the new Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag. Timber has delivered convincing performances since the beginning of the season with the Amsterdam side, and his versatility could make him a strong Summer addition to the United defense.

The 20-year-old has participated in 43 games this season for Ajax, scoring 3 goals and providing 2 assists. He can play proficiently as a centre back, but also feels comfortable playing the Right-back position, he resembles the modern-day versatile footballer.

Erik Ten Hag claimed in a recent interview regarding the young defender:

“I think all top clubs have Timber in their sight…”.

According to reports from MUFCMPB: ”Exclusive: Manchester United have reached a verbal agreement with Jurrien Timber. Ajax have only been informed of interest & yet to be approached by United - bid expected to follow.”

This information is also backed by SkySports Germany, reporter Florien Plettenberg, who claimed that the Red Devils are keen on the defender, and are on talks with his agent. Erik ten Hag, who reportedly began work on teambuilding for United as soon as Ajax’s season ended this weekend, has already been linked with a handful of former and current Ajax players. Timber would be a fine addition to an area of the pitch that suffered greatly this season, and for the right price he could arrive with plenty left in the transfer fund for other pressing positions such as midfield and centre forward.