Manchester United vs. Brentford: Live stream, Time, & How to watch Premier League online

Manchester United have just 3 Premier League fixtures left this season, with their last home match of the season coming against Brentford today. Thomas Frank and company have made an impression in their first ever season in the Premier League, and could prove to be another pesky opponent for the Reds as they try to finish the season in a Europa League spot. Ralf Rangnick has struggled to steer the ship back on course since taking over as interim manager, and United’s recent performances against Liverpool, Arsenal, and Chelsea are worrying indicators of both form and morale in the squad as a season to forget thankfully draws to a close.

Here’s how to watch Manchester United vs. Brentford:

Premier League schedule

It’s a 8 PM kickoff in the UK, which translates to 3 PM on the east coast of the U.S. and a noon kickoff on the west coast.

Premier League channel

Those in the UK will need Sky Sports Premier League or the accompanying streaming services such as Sky Ultra to watch the game. Those Stateside can only watch the game on USA network or one of the NBC Sports streaming services. For Spanish language coverage head to the NBC Universo channel. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Premier League streaming

The Sky Ultra, Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Go Extra App is the place to be if you’re in the UK. In the States, you can watch the game on the NBC sports streaming app or go to the NBC sports website. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through DAZN.

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup

De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Telles; McTominay, Fred; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo