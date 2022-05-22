Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United: Live stream, Time, & How to watch Premier League online

The misery ends on Sunday as Manchester United look to secure sixth position in the Premier League table when they take on Crystal Palace in their final game of the season on Sunday.

United suffered a 4-0 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion last time out, are currently sixth, two points ahead of seventh-placed West Ham United.

The Red Devils could lose and claim a Europa League spot if West Ham fail to overcome Brighton, but a victory for the Hammers would leave the 20-time English champions needing to triumph themselves.

United go into this game on the back of a 15-day break which followed a chastening 4-0 defeat away at Brighton. The Reds will be looking to go some way to making amends as this season wraps up, and need three points to be sure of Europa League qualification.

Should West Ham win and United fail to do so, United will instead qualify for the Europa Conference League.

Palace sits 13th in the Premier League table prior to their fixture at Everton, hoping for a win at Goodison Park which would lift them into the division’s upper half.

A top-10 finish in Vieira’s first season in charge would be some achievement, but they’ll likely need a victory over United to make that happen.

TEAM NEWS

Ralf Rangnick should be able to welcome back English attacking duo Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford into the fold, the pair returning to training this week from bronchitis and tonsillitis respectively.

Edinson Cavani has come off the bench in our last two matches – against Brentford and Brighton – and could therefore be in contention to start. Brazil midfielder Fred should also be available.

Luke Shaw also returned to training this week after having metal bolts removed from his leg, originally put there during an operation on a broken leg in 2015.

Premier League schedule

It’s a 4:00 PM kickoff in the UK, which translates to 11:00 PM on the east coast of the U.S. and a 7:00 AM kickoff on the west coast.

Premier League channel

Those in the UK will need Sky Sports Premier League or the accompanying streaming services such as Sky Ultra to watch the game. Those Stateside can only watch the game on USA network or one of the NBC Sports streaming services. For Spanish language coverage head to the NBC Universo channel. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Premier League streaming

The Sky Ultra, Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Go Extra App is the place to be if you’re in the UK. In the States, you can watch the game on the NBC sports streaming app or go to the NBC sports website. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through DAZN.

Lineups

Manchester United starting lineup: