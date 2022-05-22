Player Ratings: Crystal Palace 1-0 Manchester United

Player ratings from Manchester United’s last game of the season, which ended in a 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

David de Gea: 6/10

The Spaniard made some good saves in the first half and couldn’t really do much for the goal.

Diogo Dalot: 4/10

The right-back looks like he might keep his place next season but has still got a long way to go. Wilfried Zaha troubled him all game and the Portuguese should’ve done better on the goal.

Victor Lindelof: 4/10

Didn’t look sharp physically and had one of his poorer games of the season. Misjudged a goal kick quite early in the game as well.

Harry Maguire: 5/10

The captain returned to the squad. Had a quiet game and will need to show a lot of character and mental strength to redeem himself going into next season.

Alex Telles: 4/10

Has played a lot more than expected this season and doesn’t look an able back-up. Big question marks about his future in the summer.

McTominay: 4/10

One half of the infamous McFred pairing, he’s unlikely to be a starter heading into next season. Was all over the place defensively today.

Fred: 4/10

One of the better performers under Ralf Rangnick’s tenure but hasn't looked great since his return to the side. Can still get bullied against the more physical sides and was erratic with his passing today.

Bruno Fernandes: 3/10

Hasn’t been the talisman of last season and his high-risk style can be quite frustrating at times. Cheaply lost possession in the build-up to Crystal Palace’s goal.

Hannibal Mejbri: 7/10

Made his first start for the side and showed a lot of promise. Forced a save and picked up a yellow in the first half.

Edinson Cavani: 5/10

A sorry end to his time at Manchester United. Had the makings of a cult hero last season.

Anthony Elanga: 5/10

The most lively forward on the day. Had a few good chances but didn’t get the right connection.

Substitutes

Juan Mata: 7/10

Brought some calmness to the game and gelled the attack in his final appearance for the club.

Shola Shoretire and Alejandro Garnacho: N/A

Manager

Ralf Rangnick: 5/10

Came into a difficult environment but hasn’t had the desired impact. His stint started with Crystal Palace and ended with them. The two games tell a story on their own. Will be eager to have a strong say on the way forward for the club but it remains to be seen how influential he’ll be. The tenure could’ve meant more. It could’ve meant less. It feels a bit like nothing now. Just like this game.