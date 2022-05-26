The 21/22 collapse, Ronaldo, and Erik ten Hag w/Casey Evans

New episode of The Busby Babe Podcast.

Colin, Nathan, and Pauly are joined by a special guest, Casey Evans of the Manchester Evening News, to discuss the course of Manchester United’s 2021/22 season leading to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure, continued struggles under Ralf Rangnick, and looking forward to the Erik ten Hag era. They also go into detail examining the significance of Ronaldo’s return and give their thoughts on which players could be a good fit under the new manager.

Be sure to like, share, rate 5 stars, and subscribe to The Busby Babe wherever you get your podcasts!

Remember that you can leave a listener question via voicemail or twitter each week for us to answer on the podcast.

US callers: 616 Busby BA (1-616-287-2922) Everyone else: Email voice recordings to busbybabepodcast@gmail.com (This email is only monitored by The Busby Babe podcast staff and not any of the higher ups [I don’t even have the password - Ed.], so please keep all emails podcast related!)