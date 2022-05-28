Manchester United interested in Nordi Mukiele as right-back option

The rumour mill is well and truly turning now with the summer transfer window approaching, and a new name has appeared on Manchester United’s ‘interest’ list. The club are reportedly in the pursuit of RB Leipzig right-back Nordi Mukiele - per reports. Primarily a right-back, the versatile Frenchman possesses the ability to impress in other positions as a central defender and in the midfield territory.

Mukiele’s contract with the German club expires in the summer of 2023 and Leipzig are yet to commence renewal talks with the player. This has sparked speculation over the 24-year-old’s future, he has been a starter for the team and has produced some remarkable performances this season scoring a goal and registering four assists in 28 appearances in the Bundesliga.

Ralf Rangnick worked with the player during his time at RB Leipzig and there has been no doubt that he will play a crucial role in tempting the French International to join Old Trafford.

According to reliable German source BILD, United are termed as the front-runner in the race for Mukiele’s signature even though there might be competition from French giants Paris-Saint-Germain. RB Leipzig is looking to thin out their squad in the coming window due to the considerable number of returnees from loans in their team. And due to this, they are willing to let the right-back leave for as low as 10 million euros instead of losing him for free next season.

United could submit an official bid in the coming days for the Stade Lavallois graduate, but they will have to wrap up the deal quickly to avoid facing severe competition and to get the player in and ready for the early preseason start date. It remains to be seen what happens with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot who also play the right-back role. The interest regarding Jurrien Timber also looks up in the air as he is a predominant right-sided full-back.