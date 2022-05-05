CL madness, Juan Mata, and Mailbag questions

Colin and Nathan are back for The Busby Babe Podcast to discuss the other team in Manchester melting down against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Semi-final, look at the career of Juan Mata at Manchester United, and answer listener questions for a Mailbag segment.

