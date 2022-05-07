Brighton vs. Manchester United: Live stream, Time, & How to watch Premier League online

Manchester United travel down to the south coast to take on Brighton & Hove Albion this Saturday evening.

Ralf Rangnick’s side will be looking to build upon Monday’s comfortable 3-0 win over Brentford in the Premier League.

The Reds currently occupy sixth place in the table, three points behind Tottenham, who have played two games more.

United go into the game on the back of a 3-0 victory at home against Brentford on Monday. Bruno Fernandes scored his 50th for the club as Ronaldo continued to break new records.

Brighton sit in ninth position after recently beating Arsenal and Tottenham. Graham Potter’s men have lost just one of their last six games, which was against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on 20 April.

This will be the 28th meeting between the two sides; the Reds have won on 19 occasions so far to Brighton’s three, with five games resulting in draws.

United did not pick up any fresh concerns in Monday’s game, but there are fears that Jadon Sancho (tonsillitis) could now miss the rest of the season alongside Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw. Marcus Rashford and Eric Bailly will also miss the game with bronchitis and a back injury respectively.

On a brighter note, Harry Maguire is back from his knee problem, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka could also overcome a knock in time for Saturday’s game but is unlikely to displace Diogo Dalot.

Juan Mata and Phil Jones were both given their Old Trafford swansongs against Brentford, and the former may even keep his place in the starting lineup, but Fred’s availability could see Nemanja Matic return to the substitutes bench.

Premier League schedule

It’s a 5:30 PM kickoff in the UK, which translates to 12:30 PM on the east coast of the U.S. and a 9:30 AM kickoff on the west coast.

Premier League channel

Those in the UK will need Sky Sports Premier League or the accompanying streaming services such as Sky Ultra to watch the game. Those Stateside can only watch the game on USA network or one of the NBC Sports streaming services. For Spanish language coverage head to the NBC Universo channel. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Premier League streaming

The Sky Ultra, Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Go Extra App is the place to be if you’re in the UK. In the States, you can watch the game on the NBC sports streaming app or go to the NBC sports website. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through DAZN.

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Telles; Fred, McTominay; Elanga, Mata, Fernandes; Ronaldo