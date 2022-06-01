OFFICIAL: Jesse Lingard to leave Manchester United on a free transfer

Manchester United born and bred Jesse Lingard is set to leave Old Trafford on a free transfer as his contract with the Reds comes to an end. An official statement was released by the club stating his legacy with the Reds and thanked him for his efforts during his time at the club.

The England International went through the youth ranks of Manchester United joining the club in the U-9 team before working his way to the senior team.

He was a key member of Warren Joyce’s FA Youth Cup-winning side in 2011, scoring in the first leg of the 6-3 aggregate final victory over Sheffield United.

He scored the extra-time winner during the 2015/16 season as United completed the comeback against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup Final.

Jesse Lingard made his United debut under manager Louis Van Gaal in 2014.

His time with United was subject to numerous loan spells but still he remained as a trustworthy utility player - filling up the gaps as and when required.

He had a fruitful loan spell away at West Ham during the 2020/21 campaign, but he couldn't secure a permanent transfer last summer and failed to make any impact with the team this season as he was completely left out by both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick.

And thus, Lingard's 20 year marriage with the club finally comes to an end.

We at The Busby Babe would like to extend our gratitude and wish Jesse Lingard all the best for his future.