Three possible replacements for Edinson Cavani

Since I started thinking to write this article about a month ago, I had so many names in mind about players who can replace Cavani and eventually become a starter in the team. After much brainstorming and even considering the unlikely targets of Patrick Schick (renewal done with Leverkusen) to Victor Osimhen, we conclude that three players can be the best targets to replace Edinson Cavani at Manchester United.

The targets which I have picked are demanded all over Europe while a ‘squad-overhaul’ awaiting United may take their chances to make a swoop for at least one of them.

Christopher Nkunku

The first player who makes the list to replace Edinson Cavani is RB Leipzig forward/attacking midfielder Christopher Nkunku. Nkunku head lists for several clubs around Europe but they are yet to make a significant move for the French International. The 24-year-old graduated through the ranks of Paris-Saint-Germain before making a €15million move to RB Leipzig.

Nkunku quickly settled in Germany making an immediate impact in his first season (2019-20) with Die Roten Bullen scoring five times and recording 13 assists during the campaign.

The 2021-22 season was a fruitful season for the French International as he found the net 35 times while registering 15 assists across all competitions. Nkunku netted 4 times as he steered his club to the DFB-Pokal (German domestic cup) title making a noteworthy contribution.

The Leipzig man is a versatile player as apart from his goalscoring duties, he can start in midfield helping in the link-up of play resulting in fluidity among the players.

Saša Kalajdžić

Next up on our list is another Bundesliga forward, Saša Kalajdžić. The 24-year-old Austrian International has made some impressive performances over the season resulting in the spark of interest among top European clubs.

The Stuttgart forward plays predominantly in the ‘number 9’ position similar to that of Edinson Cavani. During the 2021/22 season, Saša found the net six times and registered two assists in 15 matches owing to lack of playtime. While his 2020/21 form states otherwise, during which he scored sixteen times and recorded five assists across all competitions.

Being a ‘no-nonsense’ striker, his contributions in the midfield and linking up of play are expected to be minimal while one of the strengths is his ‘heading prowess’ standing 2 metres tall.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing the Stuttgart man - per reports, but Adeyemi’s acquisition by BVB and Bayern’s pursuit of Sadio Mane may become an opening for Manchester United to quickly wrap up the player.

Gianluca Scamacca

Wandering a little bit away from Germany, we find ourselves in Italy where a 23-year-old striker has had a wonderful season during which he netted 16 times in 36 matches in the Serie A.

Standing 195 centimetres tall, U.S. Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca had his ‘breakout’ season after a few dry loan spells with Cremonese and PEC Zwolle, although he started to catch eyes during his loan term with Ascoli and Genoa where he started to nurture his goalscoring prowess.

Scamacca looks to be the most favourable, economical, and probably the best option for United right now to strengthen the forward area. Currently, there are only ‘admirers’ for the Italian as he is yet to prove his consistency and worth but an investment in him will surely yield considerable returns as it proved for Sassuolo.

Some of the Italian striker’s strengths include his precisive shots from tight angles - his shot power is something to be reckoned with, ball control even though he is of tall stature and his presence on the field - while being difficult to dispossess, he attracts the attention of defenders making space for the midfielders and flankers in the attack.

Currently, no club has made any significant approach for the forward enabling the option for United to move up quickly and secure an ‘underrated’ deal for a player who brings the goals with him.

So these were my picks for the players who can supersede Edinson Cavani and eventually make a name in the starting eleven while making an influential contribution to this team.

Let us know in the comments if you have any other player in mind and I will be happy to join the conversation with y’all!

