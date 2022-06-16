Rumor: Henderson to be loaned to Nottingham Forest with option to buy

Manchester United and Nottingham Forest are in talks over a deal for goalkeeper Dean Henderson, according to ESPN FC.

Forest, who won promotion to the Premier League last season, are keen to negotiate an initial loan move for Henderson, who has told United chiefs that he wants to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Excl: Nottingham Forest have opened talks with Manchester United to sign Dean Henderson on loan with option to buy [around £20m]. #MUFC



Negotiations ongoing - Nottingham Forest want Henderson and it’s now a possibility also considered by the player. Talks on. #NFFC pic.twitter.com/ncwvy3jlwN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 15, 2022

Last season, he suffered some stagnation, with David de Gea reclaiming the number one shirt and getting back to his very best form.

That means Henderson is considering an exit, with Romano saying that the offer is one that he is pondering.

He has also lost his spot in the England squad ahead of the 2022 World Cup, with Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, Sam Johnstone and Nick Pope ahead of him in the pecking order.

The eventual fee for Henderson could reach £20 million, with Forest swooping in after interest from Newcastle faded away.

Henderson impressed during a loan spell with Sheffield United and made 36 Premier League appearances for the Blades during the 2019-20 season. Forest could see him as a player to make a similar impact as they hope to turn their recent promotion into a lengthy stay back in the top flight.

He returned to Old Trafford in 2020 and signed a new five-year contract to compete with De Gea. He shared duties with the Spaniard during the 2020-21 season and made 26 appearances in all competitions but didn’t get the same opportunities last term.

If Henderson was to depart, United would still be well covered in goal with De Gea and Tom Heaton. Lee Grant left the club at the end of the season.