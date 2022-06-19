Excerpts from a text conversation about a Denzel Dumfries transfer rumor

It’s the time of year where football should be on the mind a bit less, even. for those whose lives revolve around it. I (Colin) for example, am on vacation with family, and yet I’m still looking for ways to turn anything into content for the site. We truly appreciate your continued support so much throughout what was objectively a train wreck of a season with some insane lows. And despite needing a break from this team maybe more than ever, we strive to inform, entertain, and possibly even educate.

So, without further rambling, here is a text conversation from last night about an editor trying to get content from a vague transfer rumor via group chat.

Colin- We’re linked with dumb fries (Dumfries), is it ok to make the joke dumb fries?

Nathan- I would not

Colin- Has anyone seen him play outside the Euros?

Nathan- FIFA

Colin- Wanna write a short blurb based on FIFA and Euros knowledge?

Nathan- Fast. Seems good.

Colin- Only 247 more words to meet SEO

Pauly- Price?

Colin- Rumor is 26 million

Pauly- What position?

Dumbfries is fast. He seems good, and at 26 million he’d be a fairly sensible transfer. Erik ten Hag is looking to bolster his options at right back where he currently has just Aaron Wan Bissaka and Diogo Dalot.

There, got you a lot closer to SEO

Nathan- Also had a TOTS card on FIFA 21 that was an absolute belter

Pauly- “Inter paid around 11m for Dumfries just 12 months ago and he impressed during his debut season at the San Siro, making 45 appearances in all competitions as the club finished runners-up to rivals AC.”

https://metro.co.uk/2022/06/13/manchester-united-given-green-light-to-complete-denzel-dumfries-transfer-16816112/

Throw in that paragraph too. That’s cheap word count fluff

Colin- Where’s that from

Is that our transfer roundtable?

Pauly- It’s from Metro sports, who presumably wrote the article exactly the same way we’re writing this one

(give both Nathan and I author credits)

[NOTE: This was not a suggestion that we plagiarize]

Colin- I might just copy this conversation tbh

We like to have fun here. Please excuse us for the dumb “dumb fries” joke, or any suggestions that we aren’t taking this seriously.