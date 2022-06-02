2021/22 Season Review

New episode of The Busby Babe Podcast.

Colin and Pauly offer their in depth recap of Manchester United’s 2021/22 campaign. They start with the expectations going into the season and the transfer window, all the way until the final few games where everyone had finally given up. They’ll look at specific moments where things unraveled for the team in their most disappointing campaign in recent memory.

