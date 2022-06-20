Rumor: Manchester United looking to sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Brandon Williams

Manchester United have reportedly informed both Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Brandon Williams that they can search for another club as they will not be guaranteed much first-team action for next season.

The club’s discontent surrounding Wan-Bissaka was certain for the last few days and today’s developments claim that United has given the ‘final’ word to AWB’s representatives, in an attempt to force him away from the club.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Brandon Williams have been informed they are free to find a new club [@samuelluckhurst] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) June 20, 2022

Aaron Wan-Bissaka joined United back in 2019 for £50M from Crystal Palace. He lost his role as a starter in the right-back position to Diogo Dalot during the second part of the 2021/22 season. A ‘flop’ signing is what we can term of Wan-Bissaka as he never really made his mark during his time at the club.

Clubs around Europe are reluctant to approach United for AWB’s transfer much owing due to his recent performances and United’s asking price.

The new addition to the transfer list is 21-year-old full-back, Brandon Williams. After playing a season on loan at Norwich City where he made 27 appearances ultimately suffering relegation. Williams worked his way through the Manchester United ranks making his first-team debut in 2019. It is quite surprising to see United let go of a promising academy graduate, but he is expected to fetch a sizeable transfer fee if a club approaches for the England International’s services.

No club has officially approached or is linked with the two players but United are certain that as the window progresses, there will be numerous suitors for the players while the Reds look to gain from the transfer fees in order to strengthen other areas of the field.

We will keep our readers updated if any noteworthy developments take place in the next few days, so do keep an eye out as we are certain that there will be.