Agreement reportedly made for Henderson loan to Nottingham Forest

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is expected to complete his loan move to Nottingham Forest in the next few days in what will be the Red Devils’ first summer deal, confirms The Times.

The Englishman is unhappy with a lack of game-time at Old Trafford and is eager to join another side to prove his credentials next season, especially with the world cup coming up.

Henderson pushed for the loan move to Nottingham Forest after growing frustrated with his role at United. The deal will be a strict loan for the upcoming 2022/23 season with no option or obligation to buy at the end of the spell.

The England international is currently enjoying his holiday and is going to complete his move to Forest after he returns in the next few days.

The 25-year-old will first have to undergo his medical tests with the newly-promoted Premier League side before he signs the paperwork to confirm the move.

Nottingham Forest are keen on signing Henderson as a possible replacement for their Championship playoffs final hero Brice Samba, who could leave the club in the summer window.

Despite not getting a lot of appearances last season, the United goalkeeper is well renowned among English clubs for his impressive loan spells at Sheffield United a couple of years ago.

Henderson could get a wildcard entry into the England squad if able to impress in the early part of the Premier League season with Forest.