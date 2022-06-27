Rumor: Frenkie de Jong deal close

According to several reports on Sunday, Manchester United are close to agreeing terms with FC Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong, while some reports indicate that there is already a verbal agreement between the two clubs. The player would still have to agree to the move, but if reporting on the subject is to be believed he has been convinced on working with his old boss again at Old Trafford.

Manchester United close to £69m Frenkie de Jong deal after breakthrough in Barcelona talks #MUFC https://t.co/1NqfPm6Mru — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) June 26, 2022

Erik ten Hag’s first priority signing for this Summer has been de Jong virtually since his confirmation as next Manchester United manager. His former player has spent the last three seasons at Barcelona to mixed results, with both individual and team struggles. While Barcelona clearly holds a special place in his hearts and professional ambitions, the club seem to think they could be better off selling him to fund Xavi’s rebuilding project.

Frenkie de Jong has struggled to maintain a place in the team over the last few months, with Xavi preferring La Masia talent for his preferred position and using him in more of a Busquets role. It’s understood that at Manchester United he would operate more in his comfort zone as a ball progressor and tempo setter in midfield. There is still a big question to be answered in the holding midfield role, but de Jong’s arrival would no doubt significantly boost the position group as well as provide an ideal starting point for ten Hag’s first season in charge.

With players returning to Carrington to begin training under the new boss this week they will no doubt want to speed up transfer pursuits, and if de Jong could arrive by the end of the week they would be in a great spot as they begin preparations for the fast approaching new season.