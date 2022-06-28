Manchester United swoop in for Tyrell Malacia transfer

Manchester United are reportedly in pursuit to ‘hijack’ Tyrell Malacia deal after the player’s current club, Feyenoord reached a verbal agreement with Olympique Lyonnais — per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The French side is expected to have agreed on a €15 million fee with Feyenoord for the transfer of the player but nothing was made official leaving the deal vulnerable to pursuers like Manchester United; and so did it happen.

Manchester United fresh proposal to Feyenoord for Tyrell Malacia: €15m guaranteed fee plus add-ons now discussed. #MUFC



Talks in progress to hijack OL deal, as they had verbal agreement for €12m plus €3m add-ons. Waiting for player side too. pic.twitter.com/sdttcxwiNJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2022

Tyrell Malacia is a player for whom Erik Ten Hag spent enough time and resources in scouting the prospect but eventually failed to sign him for Ajax last season, and now with United, he will be looking to redeem himself probably because he ‘couldn’t live with his own failure’.

With the attributes of high positional awareness, effectively tracking back opponents and quickly moving the ball up the pitch, Malacia suits the playing style of Erik Ten Hag who wants his full-backs to be efficient in the final thirds while possessing the ability to track back in defence. He has been a regular player with Feyenoord and one of the exciting prospects in the Dutch Eredivisie after scoring a goal and registering 4 assists during the 2021/22 campaign.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the agreement has been reached between United and Feyenoord for the young right-back in the region of around €15 million defeating West Ham in the race.

The decision now lies in the player’s hands with Malacia expected to lean towards the Man United project under Erik Ten Hag and be a part of the ‘Great United Rebuild’.

Point to be noted: Romano also came up with the ending note of ‘Malacia has the same agents as Frenkie De Jong’, thus indicating some undisclosed advancements in the De Jong deal.

More details to follow soon..........