David de Gea named United’s Players’ Player of the Year

David de Gea has been named Manchester United’s Players’ Player of the Year.

De Gea has won the award after an inspired season on an individual basis. De Gea’s future at Old Trafford was surrounded by uncertainty last season, but he emphatically bounced back this term to make the No.1 spot his own again.

The Spaniard started in the maximum of United’s 38 Premier League games this season and was wonderfully consistent between the sticks, despite his teammates ahead of him regularly disappointing. De Gea has now won four POTY awards at United.

The award for our 2021/22 Players' Player of the Year goes to...



1⃣ @D_DeGea! #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 3, 2022

De Gea won the Premier League’s Player of the Month for January 2022 after some brilliant performances and he became the first goalkeeper to win the monthly prize since February 2016, when Southampton’s Fraser Forster claimed it.

Although De Gea only kept eight clean sheets in the Premier League last season, he was widely regarded as United’s best player. The stopper regularly single-handedly won points for United and he was often responsible for preventing embarrassing defeats

After an excellent campaign, De Gea is almost certain to start the new season as Erik ten Hag’s No.1. De Gea’s contract at United expires in the summer of 2023.