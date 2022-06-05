Manchester United considering move for free agent Christian Eriksen

Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Danish star Christian Eriksen this Summer as they try to replenish and re-make their midfield. Eriksen is a free agent this summer, as Football Manager players will know well, as his contract with Brentford ran only through the end of the 2021/22 season. Cheap transfers are something United will need to be smart with as they have a limited transfer budget, but on paper Eriksen seems like an excellent option for a short term deal.

Manchester United have joined the race to sign Christian Eriksen - Erik ten Hag is looking to make his budget stretch as far as possible and Eriksen has now emerged as an option. #MUFC [@MullockSMirror] — The United Devils (@TheUnitedDevils) June 5, 2022

Though he wasn’t an Ajax player during Erik ten Hag’s tenure, Eriksen is a seasoned midfielder who has performed well in a number of team structures through a career with Denmark and at the famous Dutch club, Tottenham Hotspurs, Inter Milan, and Brentford.

Eriksen was particularly useful for Brentford in the second half of their season, immediately appearing to be the most talented player in their squad as they sured up their place in the Premier League for next season. He was also a big part of the club’s memorable 4-1 win against Chelsea.

At just 30 years of age, Eriksen ideally still has a few good years of football left. If managed properly he could be an important part of United’s midfield this season, but ideally his biggest contributions would be versatility, depth, and leadership as ten Hag looks to bring in players to address glaring needs at the center of the park.

Eriksen of course suffered a frightening health scare at the UEFA Euro last year, going into cardiac arrest on the pitch during Denmark’s opening group stage match against Finland. He made a remarkable recovery, and joined Brentford in the January window on a contract until the end of the season. He was not able to continue playing for Inter Milan with his Implantable cardioverter-defibrillator, a device which is designed to help prevent a repeat of the cardiac arrest at the Euros. He is the first Premier League player with an ICD in place, and though he’s clearly done well to return to playing fitness his health should continue to be first priority for Manchester United should he sign with them.

