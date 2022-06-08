Manchester United linked with Ibrahim Sangare

Manchester United have been linked with PSV Eindhoven and Ivorian midfielder Ibrahim Sangare. According to a report by Sky Sports, the player is keen on making a move to the Premier League after an impressive stay in the Eredivisie and breaking into the Ivory Coast national team.

Sangare was vital for PSV’s midfield this season, leading the division in interceptions and finishing top 3 in the categories of total tackles, possessions won in the final third, duels won, and passes.

Sky Sports also had this to say about his potential buyout:

“Sangare is believed to have a €35m (£29.9m) release clause in his contract and has also been linked in the Dutch media with Liverpool and Newcastle.

A source close to the 24-year-old said the player has his heart set on moving to England and is convinced he will be a Premier League player next season.”

This potential move should come as a bit of a relief, as United are considering their midfield options rather than getting hung up on their most expensive target, but also because Sangare is a more direct solution to their biggest midfield problem. Holding midfield is a position they’ve needed the McFred combo to act as duct tape for and hold things together, pushing Pogba wide or to the bench. With that solution falling apart finally this season, and the departure of their only true deep midfielder, Nemanja Matic, United should have no other option than to find a fix in the current window.

It has likely taken longer than Erik ten Hag would have liked to try and convince Frenkie de Jong to come to Old Trafford, and while they do have a good history working together it may be best to put that potential deal to the side for now and focus on getting at least a couple players in by the time the club begins their preseason training at the end of June. Sangare seems keen on a move, and United have a need.