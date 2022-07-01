Tyrell Malacia to become Erik ten Hag’s first signing

Manchester United have reached an agreement with both Feyenoord and Tyrell Malacia for a €17m move, making the Dutch international the first signing of the Erik ten Hag era. The deal is reportedly €17m total with €15m guaranteed plus an additional €2m in add-ons. A solid price for a player with high upside.

Malacia has enjoyed success with Feyenoord, breaking through as a youngster and even earning a call up to the Netherlands national team in 2021 for the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. He will have some tough competition to become the first choice left back if Luke Shaw returns strong from his leg operation that kept him out down the stretch of the 2021/22 campaign, but should provide a better option for rotation than Alex Telles, who struggled mightily as the starter.

Manchester United delayed their new kit reveal until next Friday, July 8, a move that has already got many wondering whether Frenkie de Jong’s return from vacation was part of the motivation there. However, now with Malacia joining the fold, United could have a pair of signings to unveil next week as they finish preparations for their preseason tour of Southeast Asia. The new manager wants both players in as soon as possible along with the rest of the returning squad to have enough time to prepare for their friendlies and test their strength in the new system before the fast approaching Premier League season begins in August.