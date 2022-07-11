Richard Arnold and John Murtough in Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong talks

Well it’s either a holiday together or a business trip.

Manchester United Chief Executive Richard Arnold and Director of Football John Murtough are in Barcelona today to meet with FC Barcelona executives over a potential transfer deal for midfielder Frenkie de Jong. There have been plenty of reports recently about the Dutchman’s deferred wages with the Catalan club, as well as his preferences about his playing future, but there is no doubt that talks over a move to Old Trafford have continued and could soon reach a conclusion one way or another.

Gerard Romero has been on top of the story in Spain, even posting a video of the pair in the city. He claims that a meeting with Joan Laporta has already taken place despite the Barcelona President’s insistence that de Jong is not for sale. That is to be believed considering the smoke and mirrors talk he’s done as club president so far.

Frenkie de Jong wants to stay at Barcelona according to multiple reports, but with the club owing him so much in deferred wages it may make a move to Manchester United a better option for him. Barcelona continue to make new problems for themselves financially, and moving a player for as big a fee as de Jong would command seems like a solid option for them in a Summer where they have high hopes of landing more key players.

The situation has already spiralled into one of the transfer sagas of the Summer, much to the annoyance of many a fan. However, it’s clear that de Jong will be crucial to Erik ten Hag’s plans, and the club should do whatever it takes to make it happen now.