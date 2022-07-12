Manchester United vs Liverpool: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Preseason Online

Manchester United and Liverpool will begin their preparations for the 2022-23 campaign with a pre-season friendly at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Thailand on Tuesday.

The Red Devils are building towards their Premier League opener against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 7, while Liverpool will face Manchester City in the Community Shield at the end of the month.

United have taken a 31-man squad to Thailand, with Ronaldo the notable absentee, but Malacia has been included, and the new signing is likely to play a part on Tuesday.

Anthony Martial will allegedly be given a chance to prove himself down the middle during pre-season so that the Frenchman could start in a front three with Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

Donny van de Beek - back at the club following a loan spell at Everton - could also be in from the start, while Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane are likely to feature in the middle of the defense.

A number of talented youngsters have made the trip to Thailand, including Alejandro Garnacho, Hannibal Mejbri and Facundo Pellistri, and Ten Hag could decide to select different XIs for each half of this contest.

Preseason schedule

It’s a 8:00 PM kickoff in the UK, which translates to 9:00 AM on the east coast of the U.S. and a 5:00 AM kickoff on the west coast.

Preseason streaming

All preseason matches are being streamed on MUTV.com. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

A reminder of our pre-season schedule, ahead of tomorrow's #MUTOUR22 opener against Liverpool #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 11, 2022

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup: De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Shaw; Van de Beek, Fernandes, Fred; Sancho, Martial, Rashford