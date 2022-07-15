Manchester United and Ajax reach ‘agreement’ for Lisandro Martinez

Manchester United have reportedly reached an ‘agreement’ with Ajax for defender Lisandro Martinez deal — per Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic.

United representatives were working on the deal for some days with facing the only competition from Arsenal. It is no doubt that a few high-profile signings already made by Arsenal took the wind down their sails over their approach for the Argentine defender.

It has been reported that the possibility of reuniting with his former manager - Erik Ten Hag - made it appealing for Lisandro to join the Red Devils.

The meeting this Wednesday proved to be a key factor between Richard Arnold and former Manchester United goalkeeper and Ajax CEO — Edwin van der Sar coming to an agreement for the 24-year-old at a price tag of around 55 million euros.

The news broke by journalist Whitwell last night has been reinstated by Italian transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano today as he tweeted his ‘here we go’ on the Lisandro Martinez deal stating that he will sign a contract which will keep him at Old Trafford until the summer of 2027.

Lisandro Martínez to Manchester United, here we go! Full agreement in place between Man United and Ajax for package up to €55m. Lisandro will sign until 2027, documents now approved. #MUFC



Deal done - meeting in Amsterday on Wednesday was the key step. Ten Hag, big factor. pic.twitter.com/qyYskmgNMU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2022

Lisandro Martinez excels in making interceptions and ground duels, a player of his calibre is surely going to pump things up for United’s defensive line for the next season — introducing to it the much-needed competition and a competitive standard, unlike last season.

The official confirmation from the club is expected anytime soon as Manchester United wants the player to join the team’s pre-season tour as soon as possible.