Christian Eriksen signs for Manchester United

Manchester United have officially signed free agent midfielder Christian Eriksen to a three-year contract. The Denmark international spent last season on a short term deal at Brentford after recovering from his Cardiac arrest at the Euros, and now joins Erik ten Hag’s side on a free transfer.

“Manchester United is a special club, and I cannot wait to get started,” Eriksen said in his first interview as a Manchester United player. “I have had the privilege of playing at Old Trafford many times but to do it in the red shirt of United will be an amazing feeling.

“I have seen Erik’s work at Ajax and know the level of detail and preparation that he and his staff put into every day. It is clear that he is a fantastic coach. Having spoken with him and learned more about his vision and the way he wants the team to play, I am even more excited for the future. I still have major ambitions in the game, there is a huge amount that I know I can achieve, and this is the perfect place to continue my journey.”

Eriksen will likely be a key midfield addition in Erik ten Hag’s first season considering the loss of Paul Pogba and the ongoing uncertainty over Frenkie de Jong. He was an impactful player for Brentford last season, showing he can still play at a high level week to week. He is however not a long term answer, but arriving on a free transfer in a Summer where the wage bill has been freed up a bit makes him a decent addition with the potential to become a high impact squad player.