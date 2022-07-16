 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Community poll: Transfer window conundrum

By Suwaid Fazal
FBL-AUS-ENG-PR-MAN UTD Photo by MARTIN KEEP/AFP via Getty Images

Manchester United are currently enjoying what looks like a reasonably successful pre-season. Well, it’s been as successful as pre-seasons can be. Pre-season, unfortunately, also exists alongside silly season and it is only fitting that we get a sense of how all of you have viewed it so far with a silly series of polls.

In our last big community poll piece, we highlighted tweets posted by the cheerful figures of the Athletic’s Adam Crafton and the Independent’s Miguel Delaney, who laid bare the hypocrisy surrounding Erik ten Hag’s depiction as a young up-and-comer in European football’s managerial tree.

Our chirpy friends are back once again to humour us.

However, suppose you are capable of brushing aside the snarkiness for a second. In that case, there are what many would consider some valid concerns around how United are operating in this summer transfer window.

There’s also the exasperating and everlasting Frenkie de Jong saga.

Anyhow, now that we’ve got a sense of what the discourse is like, here are a bunch of yes and no questions that’ll probably confound you at first but hopefully give you a sense of clarity around this summer transfer window by the end.

As always, answer all the questions truthfully.

Poll

Have you found this transfer window concerning?

view results
  • 20%
    Yes, very alarming.
    (51 votes)
  • 43%
    Yes but not highly alarming.
    (105 votes)
  • 26%
    No, not very alarming.
    (65 votes)
  • 7%
    Not at all. Very exciting.
    (18 votes)
  • 1%
    Might be the best window ever.
    (4 votes)
243 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Are the people listed below important in a football club? Manager, Director of football, CEO and Owner

view results
  • 82%
    All of them are
    (183 votes)
  • 16%
    Some of them are
    (37 votes)
  • 1%
    None of them are
    (3 votes)
223 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who is the most important person at a football club?

view results
  • 38%
    Manager
    (87 votes)
  • 29%
    Director of football/Sporting director
    (67 votes)
  • 6%
    CEO/Chairman
    (15 votes)
  • 24%
    Owner
    (55 votes)
224 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Do you trust the current Manchester United manager?

view results
  • 93%
    Yes
    (214 votes)
  • 6%
    No
    (15 votes)
229 votes total Vote Now

Poll

What should a manager be responsible for at a football club?

view results
  • 3%
    Tactics and team selection
    (8 votes)
  • 0%
    Culture and team spirit
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Recruitment
    (0 votes)
  • 51%
    Only some of the above
    (115 votes)
  • 45%
    All of this and more
    (101 votes)
224 votes total Vote Now

Poll

So a manager should have a say in who comes in and goes out of a club?

view results
  • 98%
    Yes
    (218 votes)
  • 1%
    No
    (3 votes)
221 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Then the manager should get players he wants and sell those he doesn’t?

view results
  • 77%
    Yes
    (166 votes)
  • 22%
    No
    (49 votes)
215 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Should the other important people at the club be allowed to deny a manager the players he wants at the club and those he wants to sell?

view results
  • 77%
    Yes
    (163 votes)
  • 22%
    No
    (48 votes)
211 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Did David Moyes get all the players he wanted at the club and sell those he didn’t want at the club?

view results
  • 0%
    Yes
    (0 votes)
  • 9%
    Most of them
    (18 votes)
  • 53%
    Few of them
    (106 votes)
  • 38%
    None of them
    (76 votes)
200 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Did Louis van Gaal get all the players he wanted at the club and sell those he didn’t want at the club?

view results
  • 3%
    Yes
    (7 votes)
  • 30%
    Most of them
    (60 votes)
  • 57%
    Few of them
    (112 votes)
  • 7%
    None of them
    (15 votes)
194 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Did Jose Mourinho get all the players he wanted at the club and sell those he didn’t want at the club?

view results
  • 2%
    Yes
    (5 votes)
  • 29%
    Most of them
    (58 votes)
  • 61%
    Few of them
    (121 votes)
  • 7%
    None of them
    (14 votes)
198 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Did Ole Gunnar Solskjaer get all the players he wanted at the club and sell those he didn’t want at the club?

view results
  • 6%
    Yes
    (13 votes)
  • 36%
    Most of them
    (69 votes)
  • 51%
    Few of them
    (98 votes)
  • 5%
    None of them
    (10 votes)
190 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which manager post-SAF got most of the players he wanted through the door and those he didn’t out of it?

view results
  • 3%
    David Moyes
    (6 votes)
  • 25%
    Louis van Gaal
    (50 votes)
  • 29%
    Jose Mourinho
    (58 votes)
  • 41%
    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
    (81 votes)
195 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which manager post-SAF got the fewest number of the players he wanted through the door and those he wanted out of it?

view results
  • 67%
    David Moyes
    (131 votes)
  • 10%
    Louis van Gaal
    (21 votes)
  • 16%
    Jose Mourinho
    (32 votes)
  • 4%
    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
    (9 votes)
193 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Were any of the managers post-SAF successful at United?

view results
  • 0%
    All of them
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    David Moyes
    (0 votes)
  • 2%
    Louis van Gaal
    (5 votes)
  • 11%
    Jose Mourinho
    (23 votes)
  • 7%
    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
    (14 votes)
  • 0%
    David Moyes and Louis van Gaal
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    David Moyes and Jose Mourinho
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    David Moyes and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    David Moyes. Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    David Moyes, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
    (0 votes)
  • 9%
    Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho
    (19 votes)
  • 3%
    Louis van Gaal and Ole Gunnar Solskajer
    (7 votes)
  • 5%
    Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
    (11 votes)
  • 16%
    Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
    (32 votes)
  • 42%
    None of them
    (83 votes)
195 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who was relatively the most succesful?

view results
  • 0%
    David Moyes
    (0 votes)
  • 7%
    Louis van Gaal
    (14 votes)
  • 56%
    Jose Mourinho
    (112 votes)
  • 36%
    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
    (71 votes)
197 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who was relatively the least successful?

view results
  • 88%
    David Moyes
    (179 votes)
  • 3%
    Louis van Gaal
    (8 votes)
  • 1%
    Jose Mourinho
    (3 votes)
  • 6%
    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
    (13 votes)
203 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Can we now establish that there’s a link between the incomings/outgoings that a manager desires and the chances of success at a club?

view results
  • 92%
    Yes
    (175 votes)
  • 7%
    No
    (14 votes)
189 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Do you trust the other important people at the club that were listed earlier in the poll?

view results
  • 19%
    Yes
    (36 votes)
  • 80%
    No
    (153 votes)
189 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Once again. Should the other important people at the club be allowed to deny a manager the players he wants to get into the club or sell?

view results
  • 39%
    Yes
    (73 votes)
  • 57%
    Only in an advisory sense
    (105 votes)
  • 3%
    No
    (6 votes)
184 votes total Vote Now

Poll

If the manager refutes the advise provided by the other important people at the club, who should have the final say?

view results
  • 37%
    The other important people
    (65 votes)
  • 62%
    The manager
    (107 votes)
172 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Does it look like the current manager is getting most of the players he wants into the club and those he wants out of it?

view results
  • 10%
    All of them
    (18 votes)
  • 60%
    Most of them
    (107 votes)
  • 29%
    Few of them
    (52 votes)
  • 0%
    None of them
    (1 vote)
178 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Does the answer you picked in the last poll suggest there’s a greater chance of success going forward or is it worrying?

view results
  • 71%
    Greater chance of success
    (122 votes)
  • 28%
    Worrying
    (49 votes)
171 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Once again. Do you trust the manager?

view results
  • 96%
    Yes
    (169 votes)
  • 3%
    No
    (7 votes)
176 votes total Vote Now

Poll

What’s causing all the concern in the window?

view results
  • 1%
    I don’t trust the manager.
    (2 votes)
  • 21%
    I don’t think the manager’s getting any advice.
    (36 votes)
  • 0%
    I trust the advisors more than the manager and he’s not taking any.
    (1 vote)
  • 2%
    I trust the manager reluctantly.
    (5 votes)
  • 22%
    I trust him for the most part. Not that concerning.
    (38 votes)
  • 22%
    I trust him over the advisors. That’s good enough for me.
    (38 votes)
  • 14%
    I have great confidence in his judgement. We’ll be fine.
    (25 votes)
  • 14%
    21 is coming.
    (25 votes)
170 votes total Vote Now

Thanks for voting.

