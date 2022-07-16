Community poll: Transfer window conundrum

Manchester United are currently enjoying what looks like a reasonably successful pre-season. Well, it’s been as successful as pre-seasons can be. Pre-season, unfortunately, also exists alongside silly season and it is only fitting that we get a sense of how all of you have viewed it so far with a silly series of polls.
In our last big community poll piece, we highlighted tweets posted by the cheerful figures of the Athletic’s Adam Crafton and the Independent’s Miguel Delaney, who laid bare the hypocrisy surrounding Erik ten Hag’s depiction as a young up-and-comer in European football’s managerial tree.
Our chirpy friends are back once again to humour us.
Maybe United should just buy Ajax.— Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) July 15, 2022
The manager is from Ajax. Many of the targets are Ajax. De Jong is former Ajax. Eriksen is former Ajax. Long-term interest in Van der Sar, who has overseen many of these decisions...— Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) July 15, 2022
Seems to be the summer of managers signing players they have coached before. Leeds raiding Red Bull group, Arteta getting Jesus, Ten Hag bidding for half of Holland…— Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) July 4, 2022
However, suppose you are capable of brushing aside the snarkiness for a second. In that case, there are what many would consider some valid concerns around how United are operating in this summer transfer window.
Fascinated to think who United would have been trying to sign if they hired Pochettino https://t.co/dmvAqykr1b— Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) July 1, 2022
There’s also the exasperating and everlasting Frenkie de Jong saga.
Whether #mufc sign De Jong or not, they should not have entered a 10th week of discussions to sign someone who says 'I prefer to stay' and is so obviously invested in being at Barcelona for the long-term. United's structure is too weak to overrule the manager.— Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) July 16, 2022
Not advocating club should actively overrule manager, either. There were red flags with the De Jong deal from the outset that suggested it would become an ordeal. Remarkable #mufc will soon have made three signings and none of them is an out-and-out central midfielder.— Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) July 16, 2022
Anyhow, now that we’ve got a sense of what the discourse is like, here are a bunch of yes and no questions that’ll probably confound you at first but hopefully give you a sense of clarity around this summer transfer window by the end.
As always, answer all the questions truthfully.
Poll
Have you found this transfer window concerning?
-
20%
Yes, very alarming.
-
43%
Yes but not highly alarming.
-
26%
No, not very alarming.
-
7%
Not at all. Very exciting.
-
1%
Might be the best window ever.
Poll
Are the people listed below important in a football club? Manager, Director of football, CEO and Owner
-
82%
All of them are
-
16%
Some of them are
-
1%
None of them are
Poll
Who is the most important person at a football club?
-
38%
Manager
-
29%
Director of football/Sporting director
-
6%
CEO/Chairman
-
24%
Owner
Poll
Do you trust the current Manchester United manager?
-
93%
Yes
-
6%
No
Poll
What should a manager be responsible for at a football club?
-
3%
Tactics and team selection
-
0%
Culture and team spirit
-
0%
Recruitment
-
51%
Only some of the above
-
45%
All of this and more
Poll
So a manager should have a say in who comes in and goes out of a club?
-
98%
Yes
-
1%
No
Poll
Then the manager should get players he wants and sell those he doesn’t?
-
77%
Yes
-
22%
No
Poll
Should the other important people at the club be allowed to deny a manager the players he wants at the club and those he wants to sell?
-
77%
Yes
-
22%
No
Poll
Did David Moyes get all the players he wanted at the club and sell those he didn’t want at the club?
-
0%
Yes
-
9%
Most of them
-
53%
Few of them
-
38%
None of them
Poll
Did Louis van Gaal get all the players he wanted at the club and sell those he didn’t want at the club?
-
3%
Yes
-
30%
Most of them
-
57%
Few of them
-
7%
None of them
Poll
Did Jose Mourinho get all the players he wanted at the club and sell those he didn’t want at the club?
-
2%
Yes
-
29%
Most of them
-
61%
Few of them
-
7%
None of them
Poll
Did Ole Gunnar Solskjaer get all the players he wanted at the club and sell those he didn’t want at the club?
-
6%
Yes
-
36%
Most of them
-
51%
Few of them
-
5%
None of them
Poll
Which manager post-SAF got most of the players he wanted through the door and those he didn’t out of it?
-
3%
David Moyes
-
25%
Louis van Gaal
-
29%
Jose Mourinho
-
41%
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Poll
Which manager post-SAF got the fewest number of the players he wanted through the door and those he wanted out of it?
-
67%
David Moyes
-
10%
Louis van Gaal
-
16%
Jose Mourinho
-
4%
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Poll
Were any of the managers post-SAF successful at United?
-
0%
All of them
-
0%
David Moyes
-
2%
Louis van Gaal
-
11%
Jose Mourinho
-
7%
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
-
0%
David Moyes and Louis van Gaal
-
0%
David Moyes and Jose Mourinho
-
0%
David Moyes and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
-
0%
David Moyes. Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho
-
0%
David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
-
0%
David Moyes, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
-
9%
Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho
-
3%
Louis van Gaal and Ole Gunnar Solskajer
-
5%
Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
-
16%
Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
-
42%
None of them
Poll
Who was relatively the most succesful?
-
0%
David Moyes
-
7%
Louis van Gaal
-
56%
Jose Mourinho
-
36%
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Poll
Who was relatively the least successful?
-
88%
David Moyes
-
3%
Louis van Gaal
-
1%
Jose Mourinho
-
6%
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Poll
Can we now establish that there’s a link between the incomings/outgoings that a manager desires and the chances of success at a club?
-
92%
Yes
-
7%
No
Poll
Do you trust the other important people at the club that were listed earlier in the poll?
-
19%
Yes
-
80%
No
Poll
Once again. Should the other important people at the club be allowed to deny a manager the players he wants to get into the club or sell?
-
39%
Yes
-
57%
Only in an advisory sense
-
3%
No
Poll
If the manager refutes the advise provided by the other important people at the club, who should have the final say?
-
37%
The other important people
-
62%
The manager
Poll
Does it look like the current manager is getting most of the players he wants into the club and those he wants out of it?
-
10%
All of them
-
60%
Most of them
-
29%
Few of them
-
0%
None of them
Poll
Does the answer you picked in the last poll suggest there’s a greater chance of success going forward or is it worrying?
-
71%
Greater chance of success
-
28%
Worrying
Poll
Once again. Do you trust the manager?
-
96%
Yes
-
3%
No
Poll
What’s causing all the concern in the window?
-
1%
I don’t trust the manager.
-
21%
I don’t think the manager’s getting any advice.
-
0%
I trust the advisors more than the manager and he’s not taking any.
-
2%
I trust the manager reluctantly.
-
22%
I trust him for the most part. Not that concerning.
-
22%
I trust him over the advisors. That’s good enough for me.
-
14%
I have great confidence in his judgement. We’ll be fine.
-
14%
21 is coming.
Thanks for voting.
Loading comments...