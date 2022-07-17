Erik ten Hag and Manchester United’s “Entorno” w/Carl Anka

Colin, Nathan, and Pauly are joined once again by special guest, Carl Anka, to discuss Manchester United under new manager Erik ten Hag. They look at the preseason so far, discuss teambuilding and the transfer window, and the concept of the club’s “Entorno” and it’s importance to the new manager.

