Lens and France full-back Jonathan Clauss linked with a move to Manchester United

It has taken a while but Manchester United is finally starting to get some players' signatures for next season.

Portuguese journalist Pedro Almeida is reporting that Manchester United are close to agreeing to a deal to sign Lens right back Jonathan Clauss.

The 29-year old has been linked with a number of clubs this summer after impressing in Ligue 1 in recent times. He scored five goals and registered 11 assists in the league last season, pointing towards the type of offensive threat that United have been badly lacking from this position over the last number of years.

The likes of Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, and Marseille have all been credited with an interest in his services, with a fee of around £8million mooted for a player who has only 12 months remaining on his current contract.

With Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot both failing to nail down the right-back spot at Manchester United last season, this could be a position that Erik ten Hag considers strengthening. Ten Hag has already brought in a left-back and center-back this summer, with the hope of improving their dreadful defensive record.

Last season, Manchester United conceded a record number of goals in the Premier League era for the club, so it was evident defensive reinforcements would be necessary.

Clauss is certainly not a long term solution given his age, but if he can be brought in for a low fee and provide competition for the position in the way ten Hag wants to play then he could be a good investment as a placeholder.