Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Preseason Online

Manchester United will be bidding to make it three victories from their opening three pre-season matches when they take on fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace on Tuesday.

The Red Devils have beaten Liverpool and Melbourne Victory in their two friendlies this summer, while Palace will enter this contest off the back of a 2-0 loss to Liverpool in Singapore on Friday.

United boss Erik ten Hag could have a full squad to select from after all 31 members of the Tour 2022 party trained in Melbourne ahead of Tuesday’s clash with Crystal Palace.

Will Fish has been drafted in to replace Axel Tuanzebe, and there also was the welcome sight of David De Gea and Raphael Varane back in training on Monday. The manager had said he expected the pair to be able to rejoin the group after missing the 4-1 win over Melbourne Victory last week.

Meanwhile, England Under-21 midfielder James Garner is stepping up his fitness and could be in contention for the first outing of Tour 2022.

There are other members of the squad who will be keen to get a taste of the action against the Eagles as well, such as Hannibal, who made his maiden senior start for the club against Patrick Vieira’s men on the final day of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez will not be featuring, as their moves are yet to be completed, with the latter still to pass a medical, finalize personal terms and obtain a UK visa. Ten Hag has confirmed to club media that the players will not fly across the world for the remaining games in Australia.

Preseason schedule

It’s an 11:10 AM kickoff in the UK, which translates to 6:10 AM on the east coast of the U.S. and a 2:10 AM kickoff on the west coast. .... ouch

Preseason streaming

All preseason matches are being streamed on MUTV.com. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

A reminder of our pre-season schedule, ahead of tomorrow's #MUTOUR22 opener against Liverpool #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 11, 2022

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup: De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Rashford, Fernandes, Sancho; Martial