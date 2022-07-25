Manchester United linked with RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Šeško

Manchester United are yet to sign any forward players this summer but that could all be about to change as the United begin focusing their attention on capturing a guaranteed goal scorer ahead of the 2022/23 season opener in less than two weeks.

A surprise report from The Mirror, United could be set to add a new striker to their ranks this summer, suggesting that RB Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko is in big talks with the Red Devils.

United’s forward options are limited, while Cristiano Ronaldo is on a hiatus as he attempts to force a move away from the club, so action is set to be taken, and one man who Erik ten Hag is said to have his eye on is Sesko.

Nah I’m convinced Sesko is the best young striker in the world.



Nah I'm convinced Sesko is the best young striker in the world.

Who is Haaland?

A move is not said to be imminent and Newcastle United have registered interest too.

Sesko is six foot four and a physical presence up front, but he also has skill with the ball at his feet. The 19-year-old has already scored twice in two club appearances this season and he looks destined for the top. It’s no surprise Salzburg value him at £55 million.

Sesko began his international career in the 2017-18 season, scoring four goals in six games for Slovenia’s U15’s before registering four in four with the U16’s. The following campaign brought five goals in 14 appearances for the U17’s, with a single appearance for the U19’s coming in 2020. Since 2021, he has scored twice in 13 games for the men’s team.

Sesko has already been compared to Erling Haaland for his similar achievements, but it is his teammates who already believe he is better than the £51 million Manchester City forward

His agent, Elvis Basanovic, also told Zurnal 24 :