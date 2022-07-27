Louis Saha Interview and Ongoing Transfer sagas

New episode of The Busby Babe podcast!

Colin speaks with former Manchester United and France forward Louis Saha about his time at the club, early observations of the club under Erik ten Hag, and changes in the way modern forwards play the game. Colin then joins regular co-hosts Nathan and Pauly to discuss the ongoing transfer sagas around Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong.

(Louis Saha interview courtesy of bet365)

