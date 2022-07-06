Andreas Pereira set for Fulham move

Manchester United midfielder and academy graduate, Andreas Pereira, seems to finally have found himself a permanent move away as newly promoted Fulham are set to offer £10m plus and additional £3m in add on bonuses for the Brazilian. According to Fabrizio Romano, the deal is agreed between the clubs, and Pereira will receive a three year contract with an option to extend.

Andreas Pereira to Fulham, here we go! Full agreement in place on player side, three year deal with option for further season. ⚪️⚫️ #FulhamFC



Manchester United will receive £10m plus £3m add ons, deal was already agreed between clubs last week. Now it’s all set to be done. pic.twitter.com/IP3aIVZbxG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 5, 2022

Pereira has had trouble finding form and continuity in his career after several loan spells away in Spain, Italy, and Brazil, as well as failing in his chances to break through in the Manchester United first team. In both the 2018/19 and 2019/20 campaigns Pereira was given several different roles, but failed to make an impact and win a position outright. After the arrival of Bruno Fernandes in January, 2020 it became clear he was no longer part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans, but it has been difficult for the club to find a buyer for him to play first team football somewhere else on a permanent basis.

Pereira spent the past season on loan with Brazilian side Flamengo. There was an option to buy in the loan agreement, but ultimately the club were unwilling to pay the full price, giving Fulham the opportunity to bring Pereira to Craven Cottage. They will attempt to avoid relegation following their promotion from the Championship, and it will be their third attempt in five seasons at doing so.