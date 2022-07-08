Manchester United close to sealing Nikita Parris move

Manchester United are close to making a key splash in the market as they have now reached an agreement with Arsenal to sign England international Nikita Parris this summer.

The Athletic have confirmed the information, claiming that apart from having reached an agreement with Arsenal for the move, the Red Devils have also attained an agreement over personal terms for the 28-year-old.

EXCL: Man Utd have reached agreement with Arsenal to sign Nikita Parris. Fee & personal terms in place - not signed - for decorated winger to join #MUWomen. 28yo England int’l moved to #AFC from Lyon last summer @TheAthleticUK #ENG #Lionesses #WEURO2022 https://t.co/QuYnkkLhSM — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) July 7, 2022

The former Manchester City and Lyon star had joined Arsenal only last summer and she now seems set to leave the Gunners after just a single season.

Parris didn’t enjoy the best of times at Arsenal last season, as she could play only 609 minutes of first-team football and she couldn’t score a single non-penalty goal for Jonas Eidevall’s side.

She was quite impressive at Lyon though, scoring 13 goals in the 2020/21 Division 1 Féminine. She won the league and the Women’s Champions League during her time at Lyon.

United used the likes of Ella Toone, Alessia Russo, Leah Galton in wide positions under Marc Skinner in the 2021/22 season and Parris will add to the ranks in terms of depth and quality.

Parris is currently with the England team for their UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 campaign, but as England are the host country it may not complicate negotiations too much as she can balance a potential move with her squad duties in country.