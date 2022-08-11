Oh no, we suck again!

New episode of The Busby Babe Podcast.

Colin, Nathan, and Pauly look back on a disastrous opening day for Manchester United, a 2-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford. They look at where things went wrong in the match and in the midfield before discussing the latest transfer rumors and the depressing club recruitment job that get the team here in the first place.

