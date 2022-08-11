Rumour: Marcus Rashford in transfer talks with Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain has opened discussions with Marcus Rashford’s camp regarding a possible transfer to the Ligue 1 giants this month.

According to French outlet L’Équip, PSG is looking to bolster its attack before the end of the summer transfer window and is targeting the Manchester United forward, who can play as a winger or centrally as a No. 9. The Premier League club has yet to receive any contact from the Parisians regarding their interest in the player or any bid for him.

Rashford’s brother and representative, Dwaine, met with PSG in Paris last week to hold transfer talks, per ESPN. The French club is willing to offer Rashford a large contract and has long considered him a target. They considered him as an option to replace Kylian Mbappe if he left for Real Madrid this earlier summer when Mauricio Pochettino was still manager.

There are conflicted reports from sources in England and France regarding the forward’s desire to either stay in Manchester or leave this summer. English sources, such as the Daily Mail and the Telegraph, report that Rashford prioritizes staying in Manchester and has made that clear with the club. French sources, like Santi Aouna, report that the forward wants to join PSG.

Nevertheless, United is reported to be relaxed on the matter.

The 24-year-old forward’s contract with United doesn’t expire until June 2023. The club has the option to trigger an additional year in the academy graduate’s contract, meaning he could then have two years remaining on his current deal.

Rashford is coming into the 2022-23 season following poor form last season that only saw the forward record five goals and two assists in 32 matches across all competitions. He returned to his scoring ways during United’s preseason tour, as he found the back of the net twice for Erik ten Hag’s side.

If the English international moves to Paris this summer, he would fight for a place in the Parisian’s starting attack that boasts Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar. PSG’s current attacking options also include Mauro Icardi, Hugo Ekitiké (on loan from Reims), and Arnaud Kalimuendo, who is set to leave Parc des Princes this month.

Rashford’s potential departure from Old Trafford would deplete United’s already thin attacking options. The club continues its search to reinforce those positions before the transfer window closes on September 1.