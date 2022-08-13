Brentford vs. Manchester United Untitled: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

Manchester United will be looking to bounce back from their opening-weekend defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion when they head to Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.

United suffered a 2-1 loss to Brighton in their first match of the new campaign last weekend, with Pascal Gross scoring twice for Graham Potter’s side in Manchester.

As a result, there is pressure on new head coach Erik ten Hag to deliver a positive result against Brentford, who impressed in the Premier League last season, finishing 13th in the table.

Manchester United Team News:

Anthony Martial missed Sunday’s Premier League match against Brighton due to injury and it remains to be seen whether he will be fit for selection in time for the Reds’ trip to London this weekend.

Erik ten Hag had no further fitness worries for the visit of the Seagulls, with Luke Shaw and Jadon Sancho having recovered from respective injuries and illnesses to start against Graham Potter’s side.

United completed the league double over Brentford last term, with a 3-1 away win in January and 3-0 victory in May in our final Old Trafford fixture of the season.

Anthony Elanga sparkled in the January fixture and provided an impressive assist for Bruno Fernandes’s opener in the second meeting, while Raphael Varane scored his first goal for the Reds in the latter game too.

Saturday’s clash could see Eriksen meet his former club for the first time since his move to Old Trafford.

Premier League schedule

It’s a 15:0 0 BST PM kickoff in the UK, which translates to 9:00 AM on the east coast of the U.S. and a 5:00 AM kickoff on the west coast.

Premier League channel

Those in the UK will need Sky Sports Premier League or the accompanying streaming services such as Sky Ultra to watch the game. Those Stateside can only watch the game on USA network or one of the NBC Sports streaming services. For Spanish language coverage head to the NBC Universo channel. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Premier League streaming

The Sky Ultra, Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Go Extra App is the place to be if you’re in the UK. In the States, you can watch the game on the NBC sports streaming app or go to the NBC sports website. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through DAZN.

Lineups

Manchester United's possible starting lineup: De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, L Martinez, Shaw; Eriksen, Fred, Fernandes; Sancho, Ronaldo, Rashford