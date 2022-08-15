Rumour: James Garner for sale, Premier League clubs interested

According to an article in The Manchester Evening News, Manchester United has decided that talented 21-year-old central player James Garner should be sold in this transfer window.

The midfielder returned to Old Trafford for pre-season following a successful loan spell at Nottingham Forest, during which he helped inspire Forest to Premier League promotion.

#mufc decided last week to sell James Garner. Value him at between £15m and £20m. Forest and Spurs interested https://t.co/4Wn7ChpdFu — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) August 15, 2022

Garner, however, suffered a minor injury as United prepared for the 2022/23 season, and has battled to convince Erik ten Hag he deserves a place in the side.

It is claimed the Red Devils would be willing to part ways with the midfielder for a fee of between £15 million and £20 million, with Forest and Tottenham Hotspur said to be interested. Garner is under contract at United until 2024.

Garner has not featured in either of United’s first two league games of the campaign as he nears a departure from the club he joined 13 years ago. He had two successful spells at Forest, helping them achieve promotion from The Championship last season, but hasn’t yet had the opportunity to contribute regularly at the Premier League level.

The decision to sell Garner is likely to generate a backlash from United supporters amid the club’s failure to sign a central midfielder.