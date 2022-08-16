Manchester United Women vs. PSG: Preview and how to watch

Manchester United Women are in France for a preseason mini-tournament, and their first match is against mighty Paris Saint-Germain.

United have already played and won their first preseason game, a 1-0 victory over Liverpool, who were promoted back to the FA Women’s Super League last season. Leah Galton was the goalscorer on the day, and will likely feature again as one of several United players who have been back at training for several weeks now. UEFA Euro winners Mary Earps, Alessia Russo, and Ella Toone were given extra time to recover after their dramatic run to winning the final at Wembley, but have returned to the team ahead of the trip to France.

PSG

The first opponents for United are quite a test. The team had aspirations of playing in the Champions League last season, but came up short of third place after a loss to FA WSL winners Chelsea on the final day. If they are to continue their ascension to being one of the best clubs in the Women’s game, PSG are the type of opponent they want to be playing more of.

PSG finally won their first Division 1 Femenine title in 2020/21, led by French stars Marie Antoinette Katoto and Kadidiatou Diani, and while they didn’t mount a successful title defense last season they did win the Coupe de France. They are a team that has challenged the dominance of Olympique Lyon in recent years, and continues to be a relevant force in Europe as well. They will be a handful for a United defense that was a bit shaky at times last season, particularly against strong opposition, and it will be a big test for them ahead of the start of the league season in September.

How to watch

The match will take place at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET in the US, and will be available only on streaming services in most countries. Those in the US can watch on cable on the CBS Sports channel, or tune in on Paramount +. There are not currently any options to watch in the UK, but whatever streams you can find are your business.

For everyone else, the options are limited, but you can see those options here on LiveSoccerTV.