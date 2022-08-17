Rumour: United interested in loan deal for Pulisic

Manchester United have enquired about a loan move for Chelsea and United States forward Christian Pulisic, sources have told ESPN.

United are scrambling for reinforcements after making their worst start to a Premier League season and faltering in their pursuit of several players, including Adrien Rabiot and Frenkie de Jong.

Exclusive. Manchester United want Christian Pulisic on loan. Player up for it. For ⁦@TheAthleticUK⁩ https://t.co/nXzbfUp12T — Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) August 17, 2022

Pulisic, who signed with Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in 2019, has reportedly grown frustrated with his lack of playing time in recent months under manager Thomas Tuchel and wants more time on the pitch ahead of the ’22 World Cup in Qatar. The club is aware of Pulisic’s frustrations and is willing to listen to loan offers, with the understanding that Manchester United is the 23-year-old’s preferred destination, according to Mitten.

However, Manchester United is not the only club interested in the American forward. Newcastle United, Juventus and Atlético Madrid have also inquired about Pulisic’s availability, according to Mitten.

Pulisic, who will lead the USMNT into this winter’s World Cup, has come on as a substitute in each of Chelsea’s first two matches this season. The Hershey, Pa. native played in 22 games and made just 13 starts across all competitions last season after beginning the campaign with an ankle injury.

Since joining Chelsea in 2019, Pulisic has scored 19 goals and tallied eight assists in 76 appearances and 50 starts.