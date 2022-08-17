Rumour: United courting Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro

Manchester United are fast approaching the deadline of the transfer window, and they’ve yet to fully reinforce their depleted midfield. So far only Christian Eriksen has been brought in amid the departures of Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, and Juan Mata.

However, multiple reports out of the Spanish capital are indicating that United are pushing hard for the signing of Real Madrid’s Casemiro.

#mufc are interested in Casemiro but there has been no formal offer yet, although one source says United have held talks with Real Madrid #mulive [sky] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 17, 2022

According to multiple outlets, United contacted the reigning La Liga and UEFA Champions League winners after their embarrassing loss to Brentford last Saturday. They’re offering a lot of money for the Brazilian midfield enforcer, and are willing to show that in their wage offer to him as well.

Real Madrid believe #mufc will offer Casemiro double his current salary on a five-year contract #mulive [@jpedrerol, @elchiringuitotv] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 17, 2022

While there is little indication so far that Casemiro even wants to leave Los Blancos, any potential deal would likely have to be astronomical to lure him away. He is under contract until 2025, and while the club have spent handsomely on their next generation of midfielders they have no urgency to give up one of their serial winners just yet.

There were reports yesterday that United had sent representatives to Madrid to work on potential deals for both Real and Atletico Madrid players, with forwards Matheus Cunha and Joao Felix also linked with the Reds. Nothing has come to fruition yet, and the club only look more desperate as the days go by.

Failure to sign high profile players and continued poor form to start the Premier League season has left a lot of pressure on the club and new manager, Erik ten Hag. There is now speculation that the club could be sold as well, which will only increase the focus on club matters.