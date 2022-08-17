Brentford recap, teambuilding and tactical woes w/Casey Evans

Nathan hosts a crew of Pauly, Casey Evans, and a distracted Colin on this episode of The Busby Babe Podcast.

The group discuss Manchester United’s woeful start to the 2022/23 season continuing in a 4-0 loss to Brentford last weekend, and look at the puzzling tactics and decisions by both the players and the manager.

This episode is the first of two episodes recorded on Tuesday.

