Casemiro to Manchester United could be wrapped up today

According to multiple reports, Brazil and Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro could be just hours away from completing his move to Manchester United. The player trained with Real Madrid today before leaving the complex, and manager Carlo Ancelotti told the press that he was seeking a new challenge.

Carlo Ancelotti: "I've talked to Casemiro. He wants to try a new challenge — we have to respect his desire. Nothing is official but it is his will [to leave]." #mulive [@elchiringuitotv[ — utdreport (@utdreport) August 19, 2022

With Casemiro and the club making it known that he wants to leave, it’s only a matter of time before he becomes a Manchester United player.

Once the financials are all wrapped up between the clubs and the player, he will fly to Manchester to complete his medical and sign the contract. It could happen today or tomorrow, but he will not be able to play against Liverpool on Monday due to registration rules.

The accelerated move seemed at least in part fueled with the desire to have Casemiro in time to play against Liverpool, but it may actually be for the best if he doesn’t start his career off that way. There will be a lot of talk in the English media about his big money move, coming to the Premier League at age 30, and filling a big hole in the United team. If he starts that off with just one day of training, running around trying to figure out his role in a 4-0 loss to Liverpool at Old Trafford, the media will be relentless in their premature talking points. We already have enough of that surrounding United when it comes to their signings.

So, hopefully just the first of two or three signings in before the deadline, evidence at least that the club are scrambling to take the pressure off their new manager when they should have been doing this the whole time. The quality of the signing won’t be known until a few years down the line, but one of several immediate needs is at least filled for now.