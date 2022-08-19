Manchester United Sign Casemiro

Manchester United has announced that the club has reached an agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of Casemiro.

The transfer is subject to the agreement of personal terms, UK visa requirements and a medical.

Casemiro has played over 500 professional games, including 63 at the international level for his native Brazil. He has won 17 major honors in his illustrious career including five Champions League titles and the Copa America.

The deal is worth an initial €60 million, with €10m in potential add-ons. He is expected to sign a four-year contract with an additional one-year option.

Real Madrid also confirmed the agreement in a statement, adding that there would be a farewell event for Casemiro held on Monday.

“Real Madrid want to experience its thanks and affection for Casemiro, a player who is now part of the legend of this club,” the statement read. “Since his arrival in January 2013 at the age of 20, Casemiro has been one of the most important players in one of the most successful eras in our history... An exemplary player who has given everything for Real Madrid. Real Madrid is and will always be his home.”

The addition of Casemiro would represent a breakthrough in United’s long search for a midfielder. The club previously agreed a fee with Barca of around €85 million for Frenkie de Jong, sources told ESPN in July, but a move for the Netherlands international has stalled over his preference to remain at Camp Nou. United then opened negotiations over a move for Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot, but talks broke down due to the midfielder’s wage demands, turning the club’s attention to Casemiro.

The Brazil international had initially decided not to leave Madrid, but sources told ESPN that he changed his mind, with United offering him a higher salary than he received at Madrid. Sources added that while Casemiro will be one of United’s top earners, he has not doubled his salary by moving to Old Trafford.

He reported to training on Friday before Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti confirmed the 30-year-old had told him he wanted to leave the Bernabeu.

Casemiro began his career at Brazilian side Sao Paulo and joined Madrid in 2013, where he won five Champions League titles during his nine-year spell in the Spanish capital.