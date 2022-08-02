Telles close to a Sevilla loan, Laird to Watford a possibility

Manchester United left-back Alex Telles is on the cusp of completing a loan move to Spanish La Liga side Sevilla in the ongoing transfer window.

Sevilla abandoned their pursuit of Tottenham’s Sergio Reguilon and recently shifted their focus towards getting Telles from Manchester United.

Sevilla are pushing to sign Alex Telles as direct contacts with Manchester United continue. No bid from Porto, it’s Sevilla leading the race. #MUFC



Talks are progressing well on Sevilla side as revealed yesterday ⤵️ https://t.co/2FoiqZXW73 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 2, 2022

Erik ten Hag has been keen to move on the Brazilian following the arrival of Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord earlier in the season.

TNT Sports’ reports that the player’s loan move to Sevilla is ‘practically closed’.

The report says there are only medical tests and bureaucratic contract details to be sorted out before Telles officially joins the La Liga side.

For now, there’s no information on whether Sevilla will have an option to buy the 29-year-old at the end of the spell.

Telles, who had 21 Premier League starts last season and was able to fight for a place against Luke Shaw, seems not to have impressed Manchester United’s new manager Erik ten Hag during pre-season.

The Brazilian’s contract with Manchester United runs until 2024, with an option for an extra year.

Ethan Laird closing in on Watford loan

Manchester United prospect Ethan Laird is reportedly heading to Watford on loan.

The Red Devils rate their 20-year-old right-back highly but feel he will benefit from regular games with the Championship heavyweights, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Manchester United and Watford are prepared to complete the agreement for Ethan Laird on loan. Deal to be finalised this week. #MUFC



Ten Hag, happy with his potential and attitude but Laird needs to play - Watford are intentioned to proceed with loan deal. pic.twitter.com/XtGTAOeliC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2022

The Hornets are thought to want Laird for their whole season back in the second tier.

Laird also had Championship loan moves with Swansea and Bournemouth last season.

And this summer he went with the Red Devils’ first-team squad on their pre-season tour of Australia.

Laird is behind fellow right-backs Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in United’s pecking order but with question marks over both of their Old Trafford futures, he may get his chance.